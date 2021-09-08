FCSO seeking information on missing man

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Forsyth County man.
In a news release, FCSO officials said Joseph Thomas Zanes, 43, was reported missing by his mother and sister on Aug. 18. He is approximately 5’6,” weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes, brown hair and a beard.
Zanes’ sister described him as socially awkward or stand-offish.
Zanes is homeless but stays in a blue van and was last seen by an employee at BP gas station at 901 Buford Highway on Aug. 15. His van was later found at the store.
Anyone with information should contact FCSO at 770-781-3087 or klspiesel@forsythco.com