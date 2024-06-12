By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
FCSO Traffic Unit recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving
Members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were recently recognized at the 20th annual Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, Golden Shields Awards Banquet. - photo by Photo courtesy of the FCSO
Members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office were recently recognized for their efforts in keeping impaired drivers off local roads.