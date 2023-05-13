Forsyth County 911 Center has received this national recognition

The Forsyth County 911 Center has received national accreditation after the completion of the Missing Kids Readiness Program.

The months-long training program run by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) teaches best practices for responding to calls regarding missing, abducted, and sexually exploited children.

“The 911 Center’s training and preparedness responding to a missing child incident is paramount to ensuring the safety and security of the County’s children,” said 911 Center and EMA Director Tom Cisco in a news release. “This recognition demonstrates to the community and surrounding counties how Forsyth County goes above and beyond for excellence in public safety services.”