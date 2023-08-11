By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County takes next step to become ‘4 Minute City’
Micha Bongberg, of Avive Solutions, Inc., gives a demonstration on the company’s portable automatic emergency defibrillators, or AEDs, one component of a push to make Forsyth County a “4 Minute City” for cardiac arrest responses. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Local leaders are hoping a new program will reduce the number of cardiac events in Forsyth County.