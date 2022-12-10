‘I couldn’t ask for a better PD serving our city’ – Cumming Police Department presents annual awards at council meeting

Sgt. Sebastian Strano received the supervisor of the year award and lifesaving award, and Marsh announced Strano will be promoted to captain.

Marsh said the lifesaving award was given for Strano’s efforts in helping a woman who was experiencing a drug overdose at a local restaurant. Marsh said he gave the patient Narcan, a medicine used to combat the effects of certain drug overdoses, and other aid.

“While he was there, he continued to help with CPR, he detected a pulse and found that her breathing had been restored,” Marsh said. “The female patient had an apparent overdose on fentanyl products, she was weak and disoriented. He remained with her on the rough ground until EMS arrived, constantly reassuring her and helping her.”

The officer of the year award went to Officer Tyler Burns, who Marsh credited for his professionalism while responding to emergencies.

“Officer Burns, during this past year, has investigated several felony cases and misdemeanors,” Marsh said. “He is always very professional and never hesitated to handle any calls for service [including] a case involving felony shoplifting from a Home Depot earlier this year.”

Marsh said in that case, Burns was waiting outside the store when the suspect left with stolen electrical wire and attempted to pull over the suspect, who fled onto Ga. 400 before crashing his car, fleeing on foot and being arrested.

After the arrest, Burns searched the vehicle and found more stolen electrical wire and a pistol, Marsh said.

Along with Burns, Officers Jonathan Fitzpatrick, Coy Turner and Josh Bagwell were also nominees for the award.

“Being the mayor, I get to be the complaint department a lot, and so I have to call our PD,” Mayor Troy Brumbalow said. “Not one time have I ever had an issue, they’re always right there, Johnny-on-the-spot and do such an incredible job, each and every one of you. I’ve interacted with each and every one of you, and I couldn’t ask for a better PD serving our city.”