Lakeside Middle School bus involved in wreck, driver taken to hospital

A Lakeside Middle School bus was involved in a wreck involving two other vehicles Tuesday afternoon after school let out.

Forsyth County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said the bus, No. 1802, had 22 students on it when the wreck occurred at around 4:45 p.m. None of the students were injured, but the driver of the bus was transported to the hospital.

The school notified parents and guardians of the accident, and many rushed to the scene to bring their kids back home. A second bus arrived soon after to bring the rest of the students home.

Stacie Miller, a spokeswoman with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, said the wreck happened on Buford Highway (Hwy. 20 south) and involved the school bus, a semi-truck and two passenger vehicles.

Miller said the semi was reportedly traveling eastbound and attempted to avoid a wreck with one of the passenger vehicles before sideswiping the bus, which was in a left turn lane.



A separate vehicle also rear-ended the bus.

Miller said passengers and drivers are still being assessed as of Tuesday afternoon, but no injuries appear to be life-threarening.

This story will be updated.