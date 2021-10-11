Man killed during weekend wreck on Dawson’s 400 corridor

One man is dead and others are injured after a two-vehicle wreck Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ga. 400 North and Quill Drive in Dawson County.
Daniel Wesley Duncan, 50, of Lithia Springs, was killed while driving a Harley Davidson FLHT motorcycle, and his passenger, Penny Lynn Duncan, 51, of Lithia Springs, was seriously injured, according to a Georgia State Patrol report.
The driver of the other vehicle, a Volkswagen Passat, got minor injuries from the accident, which occurred around 4:10 p.m.
The motorcycle travelled north on Ga. 400, entering the turning lane for Quill Drive and improperly passing multiple vehicles that were stopped on the state highway due to a red light. While the second vehicle was attempting to turn left onto Ga. 400 South from Quill Drive, the motorcycle continued through a gore area on the state highway and into the intersection.
The front of the motorcycle hit the car on the left side, causing both riders to be separated from the Harley.
Story originally published in the Dawson County News