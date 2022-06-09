Man who drowned in Hall County had ties to Forsyth

Hall County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible drowning off Oconee Circle in Gainesville.

Hall County Fire Rescue personnel found a man’s body around 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 6.

Officers had police tape blocking off what appeared to be a pond, which was down a steep hill.

The scene was then turned over to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Greg Cochran said the man was identified as Jason Smith, 50. Cochran said the man had a Gainesville address, though his family is in Forsyth County.

Cochran said Smith’s body was being sent to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Forsyth County authorities had contact with Smith before his death.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said Smith was involuntarily committed on June 2 and transported by patrol officers to the Avita Behavioral Health Crisis Center in Gainesville.



