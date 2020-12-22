Man’s body found behind Browns Bridge Road business

Police say a 46-year-old man’s body was found Sunday, Dec. 20, behind a Browns Bridge Road business in Gainesville.

Gainesville Police Cpl. Jessica Van said no foul play is suspected in the man’s death, but an autopsy was scheduled to glean more information.

Van said there were people out trying to help the homeless population in the area around 5 p.m. Sunday when the body was found behind businesses in the 1400 block of Browns Bridge Road.

The area has a small shopping center including Subway, Harbor Freight Tools and Big Lots.

Van said investigators believe the man was homeless, but police are not identifying him until the next of kin can be notified.