McDonald and Son hosts 6th Blue Lives Matter event, shows support for local law enforcement

Hundreds of Forsyth County residents stopped by McDonald and Son Funeral Home to celebrate the sixth annual Blue Lives Matter law enforcement appreciation event held on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Kona Ice had frosty treats for all while adults mingled with local law enforcement officers and children played on bouncy houses.

At 7 p.m., Paul Holbrook hosted a memorial for the 307 law enforcement officers that have lost their lives on duty or due to the pandemic in 2021 and 2020, since the event had to be canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Every year that I host this, it always makes me emotional,” Holbrook said.

City and county officials spoke at the memorial after a presentation of bagpipes, the Pledge of Allegiance and a medley of songs from the Cumming Elementary School chorus.

Before the guest speakers came on stage, citizens read aloud each of the names of the law enforcement officers that have passed, along with the date of their End of Watch.

It was silent in the room as each name and date was read, putting a somber highlight on the reason for holding the event.