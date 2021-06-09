Meet the city of Johns Creek's new police chief

Johns Creek City Manager Ed Densmore appointed Mark J. Mitchell as the new police chief for the City of Johns Creek.



Mark J. Mitchell A 28-year law enforcement veteran, Mitchell most recently served as the chief of staff for the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice and prior to that was the chief of police for the city of Canton.

Mitchell becomes the third police chief in the city’s 14-year history and will oversee a staff of 79 sworn police positions and more than a dozen civilian staff.

“With almost three decades of law enforcement experience, his knowledge of public engagement, building trust and creating lasting relationships within diverse communities, Mark is an ideal fit for our community,” Densmore said. “He has an intimate understanding of what it takes to run an agency the size of ours and he brings an appreciation for the exceptional level of service Johns Creek residents expect and deserve.”

Mitchell received a master’s degree in criminal justice from Troy University and is a graduate of the 207th Session of the FBI National Academy.

He has more than 14 years of command-level experience in police administration, criminal investigations, special operations, juvenile justice, and behavioral issues including mental illness or crisis intervention.

“I am confident Mark will be an outstanding chief who will proactively and respectfully engage with our community to build upon public trust, promote inclusion, and foster a confidence within the department,” said Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker. “He is a tremendous asset for our city and we look forward to his guidance and leadership in helping keep Johns Creek one of the safest cities in the country.”