Missing man found dead in vehicle crash off GA 400

Authorities say a detective with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office discovered a body inside of a crashed vehicle in an area off of GA 400 southbound between exits 15 and 16 on Monday, Oct. 5, at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Detective A. Miller had been searching for Daniel Edward Harp, 25, of Cumming, who had been missing since October 1st. During her investigation, Miller used cellphone technology to locate the crashed vehicle.

The 2012 Honda Civic, owned by Harp, traveled off the west shoulder of GA 400 and down an embankment into a heavily wooded area. It struck several trees before eventually coming to rest. When Miller arrived, she found Harp deceased on the scene, according to a report from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.



Traffic on Georgia 400 southbound was affected for several hours Monday afternoon as authorities investigated the incident.

The case is currently under investigation by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit and by the Major Crimes Unit.

This story will be updated.