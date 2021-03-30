No charges expected in crash that killed pedestrian at Browns Bridge, McEver roads

Police said no charges are expected in the Monday, March 29, fatal crash involving a pedestrian at Browns Bridge and McEver roads.
Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the preliminary investigation showed George Morgan, 52, of Gainesville, crossed McEver Road near the RaceTrac gas station outside of a crosswalk and entered the path of a passenger vehicle.
Holbrook said police believe Morgan was homeless.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, which is near the RaceTrac gas station, Holbrook said.
The driver wasn’t injured.
Police got the call about 6:25 a.m. Monday, Holbrook said. The road had reopened by about 9 a.m. Monday.