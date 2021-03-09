North Forsyth house total loss after Sunday morning fire

An unoccupied home in north Forsyth County was declared a total loss after a fire on Sunday morning.

Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said firefighters responded to a call at 2560 Mountain Road at about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 7 and were on the scene until about noon. Shivers said the home was a total loss but family members of the previous owner confirmed it was secured and “had not been lived in for some time.”

He said there were no injuries reported in the fire and the single-story house was almost totally involved when firefighters arrived.

The fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact FCFD at 770-781-2180 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804.