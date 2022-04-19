Officials investigating second motorcycle fatality in three days

For the second time in three days, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck.

According to an FCSO news release, at about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, deputies responded to a call of a motorcycle and rider in a large ditch on the eastbound side of Matt Highway near McBrayer Road, where the rider, Dustin Darby, 39, of Waleska, was pronounced dead.