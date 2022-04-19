Officials investigating second motorcycle fatality in three days

For the second time in three days, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle wreck.
According to an FCSO news release, at about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, deputies responded to a call of a motorcycle and rider in a large ditch on the eastbound side of Matt Highway near McBrayer Road, where the rider, Dustin Darby, 39, of Waleska, was pronounced dead.
The release said “Mr. Darby had been operating the motorcycle at an excessive speed prior to the crash” and the wreck likely happened early Tuesday morning.
“The initial investigation revealed the motorcycle, a 2009 Yamaha FZ-600, driven by Darby was traveling east on Matt Highway and failed to negotiate the curve in the road and impacted a utility pole,” the release said. “Due to the final resting positions of the rider and motorcycle, neither were immediately noticeable by drivers passing by. The estimated time of the crash is sometime between 1:48 a.m. and 3:48 a.m.”
The wreck is the second motorcyclist fatality in three days after Zachary Smith, 28, of Braselton, was killed in a single-motorcycle crash near the intersection of Little Mill Road and Paddocks Mill Drive on Sunday, April 17.
Both wrecks are under investigation.