Officials urge residents to stay home as winter weather continues

Officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office urge residents to stay off the roads as the winter weather continues.

FCSO has been responding to downed trees around the county since early this morning.

At 1:30 p.m., Sawnee EMC is reporting more than 1,800 customers without power. Georgia Power shows less than 10 customers without power, but say they are monitoring the situation as high winds continue throughout the day.

Power outages can be reported by Sawnee EMC’s app, at Sawnee.com or by calling 770-887-2363.



Customers can also report outages by texting 678-999-8124 and providing an account number or by texting “OUT” to 768482 if customers have already enrolled in Smart Hub.

Officials with Georgia Power said they are also focusing on the storm, and customers can go to www.georgiapower.com/storm to sign up for outage alerts, report and check the status of outages. The company can also be contacted at 888-891-0938.

Forsyth County Emergency Management Director Chris Grimes said updated information will be posted on the county’s Twitter and Facebook pages.



According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Storm Warning is in still in effect for portions of Northeast portions of north Georgia will see rain mixing with or changing to snow, sleet, and freezing rain mainly late tonight through Sunday. Strong winds of 25-35 mph gusting 40-50 mph are likely today for north Georgia along with possible higher gusts in the northern higher elevations.

The National Weather Service says any lingering moisture can refreeze as black ice tonight into Monday morning.



