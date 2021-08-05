One person arrested, three firefighters burned battling overnight house fire

A suspect has been arrested and a Forsyth County firefighter is in the Grady Hospital Burn Center with serious third-degree burns to his upper extremities following a Wednesday night fire that began as a domestic dispute, according to officials.

Deputies who were called to the home at 4305 Hopewell Manor Drive at 11:50 p.m., Wednesday night found that the home was on fire. Firefighters from several stations responded to the location, with Station 12 arriving first. Officials say that, after confirming that no one was inside the residence, firefighters entered the home to battle the blaze.



