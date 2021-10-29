Otwell Middle School goes into medical lockdown after students suffer reaction from 'gummies'

Update (Friday, Oct. 29, 3:03 p.m.) — Another two Otwell Middle School students were transported to Northside Hospital Forsyth Friday afternoon after having a reaction to "gummies" that one student brought to campus, according to Forsyth County Schools officials.

Earlier in the afternoon, nine other students from the school who were in stable condition were transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta as a precaution after having similar reactions to the gummies, which FCS spokesperson Jennifer Caracciolo said "was not candy." The students have since been discharged from the hospital.

Otwell Middle School went into a medical lockdown Friday afternoon after several students had reactions to "gummies" that one student brought to campus from home, according to Forsyth County Schools officials.

The lockdown lasted for approximately an hour after nine students had a reaction to the gummies, which FCS spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said "was not candy." The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Cumming Police Department and Forsyth County Fire Department all responded to the situation to assist at the school.

Caracciolo said the students were all in stable condition when law enforcement responded, but they were each transported to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta as a precaution.

"At this time we do not know what was in the gummy," Caracciolo said.



FCSO is investigating the incident further.

During the lockdown, Caracciolo said operations at Cumming Elementary Forsyth Central High Schools were not impacted. Otwell Principal Steve Miller sent an email to parents during the lockdown to inform them of the situation.

"We greatly appreciate the quick response from our first responders to keep our students and staff safe," Caracciolo said.

Jim Dean contributed to this report.