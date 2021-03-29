Pedestrian killed in crash at Browns Bridge, McEver roads

Gainesville Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian at Browns Bridge and McEver roads.
“The early investigation indicates the pedestrian crossed into the path of the vehicle,” spokesman Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, which is near the RaceTrac gas station, Holbrook said.
The driver wasn’t injured. Their names haven’t been released yet.
Police got the call about 6:25 a.m., Holbrook said. The road had reopened as of about 9 a.m.
