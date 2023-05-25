Recent arrest in “Baby India case” renews interest in Safe Haven Law

“Georgia has a safe harbor law, many of you have seen that,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a press conference announcing the arrest. “For the first 30-days [of the child’s life,] you can leave a child at a hospital, a police station, a fire station, a sheriff’s office, and you can’t get charged.”

While those protocols were not followed in the “Baby India” case, officials with some locations where children can be surrendered recently spoke with the Forsyth County News about how they would handle such incidents.

“I believe it exists, really, in order to try to prevent situations where babies are harmed in those instances where mothers feel that they have to hide, and then they have to hide the fact that they’ve had the baby and they’re basically trying to just erase everything,” said Carolyn Booker, chief nursing officer at Northside Hospital Forsyth.

“I think the state of Georgia, it really puts the lives of those babies in a high level of value in order to say, ‘Listen, all you have to do is bring that newborn to a hospital, to a fire department, to a police department and hand that baby to either a volunteer there or an employee there.”

Booker said to her knowledge, the Safe Haven Law has not been used at Northside Forsyth, but the hospital already had protocols in place if that were to happen.

“Once the baby is surrendered to the hospital, there is going to be a number of things that will be happening simultaneously,” she said. “One, is that the baby would be examined in our emergency department. That is where the baby is brought. If it is brought to the women’s center, they are going to get it over to the emergency department so there is an opportunity to examine the baby and make sure the baby is stable.

“Simultaneously though, there would be a phone call made to [Forsyth County Division of Family and Children Services] in order to report that the baby is here. Once the status of the baby is identified, as far as the baby’s level of stability, then that child would be brought over to the women’s center and placed in our nursery.”

Booker said at the same time, the hospital’s care coordination department would work with DFCS to ensure that there is a plan in place once the baby is ready for discharge.

“Once that baby has been turned over, then the baby can only be released to DFCS,” she said.

“Then if there are other arrangements made, all of that has to be through DFCS, then DFCS basically guides us in terms of how we would manage that baby situation.”

Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said he was also unaware of any child being surrendered at fire stations but said one critical element of the law is that the child must be handed to a person and couldn’t simply be left at a facility.

“For example, if they chose to use a fire station, but the fire company wasn’t in, they couldn’t just leave the child swaddled at the door and expect no repercussions,” Shivers said. “The law is very clear that they can leave the child, 30-days-old and less, with someone at one of those three facilities without any fear of repercussions from the law. Outside of those parameters, different rules apply.”

Like at the hospital, Shivers said the fire department’s main priority is the health of the child.

“Ensuring the child’s health, safety and welfare is our first priority, so we would likely get a higher medical authority involved first because there is going to be some lag time there before that representative can arrive,” he said. “So, if that child is in need of medical care, it will be transported to a hospital so that the emergency department can care for it and ensure it is healthy, safe, has all the needs it needs medically until it can be received by the Department of Public Health.”

Shivers said once the child is surrendered under the law, officials can only transfer the child to DFCS.

“A firefighter could not relinquish that child back to anyone else, even the mother,” Shivers said. “The mother can’t come back and ask for the child back,” Shivers said. “We have to release that child over to someone with the Department of Public Health.”

Though neither organization has had to use the law, both Shivers and Booker said it was important for Georgia residents to know how the law works in case of emergency.

“There is always those cases where there is a mother that is scared and doesn’t know what else to do,” Shivers said. “To know that this option exists in the state, and it allows that avenue for a mother to find a safe haven for an infant, it’s so important.”

Booker said the law “exemplifies how much the state of Georgia values the lives of the mother and child” and that the goal of hospital staff is to keep the child healthy rather than to make judgments about the mother.

“Our goal here would be to really help people to understand that we’re not judge and jury. We are just here to help,” she said. “So, if that were to occur, and if the baby were brought here, we would basically follow the law and not ask any questions but just take that child and try to stabilize and follow our processes that we’ve outlined.”