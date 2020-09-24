Reminder: Back the Blue Softball Tournament this Saturday

The Back the Blue Softball Tournament this weekend will pit players from the city of Cumming, Forsyth County, Forsyth County Schools, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Forsyth County Fire Department, all for a good cause.
The tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Central Park. Opening ceremonies, beginning at 11 a.m., will include the singing of the national anthem, a presentation of a check to a local nonprofit to help law enforcement and a first pitch thrown out by 11-year-old honorary mayor of Cumming Charlie Westbrook.
“It’s just turned into way more than I ever imagined,” Mayor Troy Brumbalow said. “We wanted to show our support for our first responders, and the community has come through in a big way.”
Brumbalow said he plans for the tournament to become an annual event to raise money for B.A.D.G.E., the local program that provides support and assistance to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officers during times of need.
He said the original goal was $10,000, but as of Wednesday afternoon, $50,000 had already been raised.
“The goal at first was $10,000,” Brumbalow said. “So, the support from the community has been overwhelming, and we look forward to them coming and showing their support in person.”
Along with the donations, the mayor said the office of Lipscomb, Johnson, Sleister, Dailey and Smith had donated jerseys for the tournament and B & B Awards in Cumming had donated “the prestigious Back the Blue Trophy.”
The event will include some refreshments, SEC football on TV and more.
“We’ve got a DJ with music and announcing the games, and we’re going to be streaming all the games on the Cumming Facebook page,” Brumbalow said.
Donations can be made by contacting City Administrator Phil Higgins at 770-781-2010. The games can be streamed at Facebook.com/cummingcityhall.
Central Park is at 2300 Keith Bridge Road in Cumming.