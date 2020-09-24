Reminder: Back the Blue Softball Tournament this Saturday

The Back the Blue Softball Tournament this weekend will pit players from the city of Cumming, Forsyth County, Forsyth County Schools, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Forsyth County Fire Department, all for a good cause.

The tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at Central Park. Opening ceremonies, beginning at 11 a.m., will include the singing of the national anthem, a presentation of a check to a local nonprofit to help law enforcement and a first pitch thrown out by 11-year-old honorary mayor of Cumming Charlie Westbrook.

“It’s just turned into way more than I ever imagined,” Mayor Troy Brumbalow said. “We wanted to show our support for our first responders, and the community has come through in a big way.”

Brumbalow said he plans for the tournament to become an annual event to raise money for B.A.D.G.E., the local program that provides support and assistance to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officers during times of need.