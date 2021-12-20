‘Run, hide, fight’: Police Chief talks about what to do when there’s an active shooter

An active shooting can be one of the most dangerous and terrifying experiences possible, and Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said he wants to prepare people if they’re ever in that situation.



On Tuesday, Dec. 14 at Otwell Middle School, Marsh hosted “Citizen Response to Active Shooter Environments,” a presentation on how individuals should respond during active shooter situations.

“Most people are going to kind of conform to what the folks around them are doing, which is why it’s so important for you to be able to make a strong decision about the best way to maybe to get out or the best decision to make, that other people will then follow you and they can start becoming part of the solution instead of part of the problem,” Marsh said.

In intense moments, Marsh said people go into a “denial stage” struggling to make decisions and often following crowds or instructions.

He said instead of using a “human brain” to reason or explain away dangerous situations, such as many shooting victims saying they first believed gunfire to be something harmless like fireworks, they should use a “lizard brain” and go into fight-or-flight mode.

“If you guys have ever been around a lizard, if you step anywhere near that lizard what does it do? It scurries off,” Marsh said. “There’s no deliberation here, there’s no, ‘I wonder if that’s a threat or not a threat.”

Make plans before a dangerous situation, such as finding a second exit.

After denial is the deliberation stage to decide about how to respond, Marsh said, which includes a rising heart rate and adrenaline.

“What you have to do is pull that down a little bit, calm yourself, breathe,” he said.

When deciding about how to respond to an active shooter, Marsh said people should remember ADD, for ‘avoid, deny, defend,’ or the phrase ‘run, hide, fight,’ each describing the order of actions one should take in a shooting.



