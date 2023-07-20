By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Sharon Forks Library reopens after investigation of ‘suspicious activity’
Sharon Forks Library criminal investigation
Deputies were on the scene at the Sharon Forks Library on Wednesday, July 19 investigating "suspicious activity" according to the FCSO. The library was closed for some time during the investigation. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A Forsyth County library reopened a day after closing while Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies investigated “suspicious activity.”