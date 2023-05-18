Some basketball games will not return to this rec center following fight

A fight following a basketball game, along with other incidents, has led to the cancellation of some basketball leagues at a local recreation center.

City of Cumming Administrator Phil Higgins said Dobbs Creek Recreation Center will not be hosting basketball leagues for players 15 and up in the future after a recent fight at the facility. Higgins said the fight occurred at the last game of the spring season, and the decision was made not to host leagues for the age group when play resumes in the fall.

“The decision to cancel this league was made, in part, to having to deal with situations like this one and other similar situations,” Higgins said in a statement to the Forsyth County News. “All other leagues will be offered as normal.”

A video of the fight sent to the FCN shows players on both teams and an adult man fighting each other.