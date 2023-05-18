Some basketball games will not return to this rec center following fight

A fight following a basketball game, along with other incidents, has led to the cancellation of some basketball leagues at a local recreation center.
City of Cumming Administrator Phil Higgins said Dobbs Creek Recreation Center will not be hosting basketball leagues for players 15 and up in the future after a recent fight at the facility. Higgins said the fight occurred at the last game of the spring season, and the decision was made not to host leagues for the age group when play resumes in the fall.
“The decision to cancel this league was made, in part, to having to deal with situations like this one and other similar situations,” Higgins said in a statement to the Forsyth County News. “All other leagues will be offered as normal.”
A video of the fight sent to the FCN shows players on both teams and an adult man fighting each other.
Cumming Police Chief David Marsh said by the time police officers were notified and arrived, all parties involved in the fight had left the facility.
No arrests were made, and Marsh said those involved in the fight said they did not want to press charges. Marsh said he is still considering whether any charges would be filed by police.
“We are still looking and trying to determine whether that would be appropriate or not,” he said.
Marsh said the fight was disruptive, but no significant injuries were reported.
“Nobody is okay with that kind of behavior, so trying to find out the best way to curb that from happening in the future is really the broad picture discussion,” Marsh said.