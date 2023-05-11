These third grade students were awarded for artistic achievement while spreading the message about staying safe

The winners of the Forsyth County Fire Department’s 2023 Safety Poster Contest were congratulated during a Board of Commissioners meeting on May 4.

Approximately 200 third grade students from throughout the county submitted illustrations for the annual contest. Submitted artworks were required to fall into one of three safety categories: Get Low and Go, Electrical Safety, and Outdoor Safety.

Winners were selected based on their ability to convey a clear safety message with originality and quality artistic achievement.