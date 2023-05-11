These third grade students were awarded for artistic achievement while spreading the message about staying safe

The winners of the Forsyth County Fire Department’s 2023 Safety Poster Contest were congratulated during a Board of Commissioners meeting on May 4.
Approximately 200 third grade students from throughout the county submitted illustrations for the annual contest. Submitted artworks were required to fall into one of three safety categories: Get Low and Go, Electrical Safety, and Outdoor Safety.
Winners were selected based on their ability to convey a clear safety message with originality and quality artistic achievement.
The 2023 Safety Poster Contest winners are:
· Shreya Bandi, Johns Creek Elementary – Winner, Get Low and Go
· Baylor Burks, Vickery Creek Elementary – Runner-up, Get Low and Go
· Presley Vance, Settles Bridge Elementary – Winner, Electrical Safety
· Karson Quinones, Vickery Creek Elementary – Runner-up, Electrical Safety
· Neethi Manjunath, Johns Creek Elementary – Winner, Outdoor Safety
· Olivia Fisher, Sawnee Elementary – Runner-up, Outdoor Safety
The Board of Commissioners congratulated the contest winners for their excellent use of creativity and their effort to help educate their peers and community about the importance of being safe.