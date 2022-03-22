Two Dawsonville women dead after north Forsyth wreck

Two Dawsonville women were killed in a head-on wreck in north Forsyth County on Tuesday, March 22.

According to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a head-on collision between a 2003 Honda Accord and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Bannister and Mockingbird roads. The driver of the Honda, Jessica James, 36, of Dawsonville was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger in the Hyundai, Sarah Decoteau, 38, of Dawsonville, was produced dead after being transported by Life Flight to an area hospital.

"A 2003 Honda Accord was traveling south on Bannister Road while a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound," the release said. "For reasons undetermined at this point, the Honda crossed into the northbound lane striking the Hyundai."