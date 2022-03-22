Two Dawsonville women dead after north Forsyth wreck

Two Dawsonville women were killed in a head-on wreck in north Forsyth County on Tuesday, March 22.
According to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, at about 8:25 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies and the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to a head-on collision between a 2003 Honda Accord and a 2013 Hyundai Elantra at the intersection of Bannister and Mockingbird roads. The driver of the Honda, Jessica James, 36, of Dawsonville was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger in the Hyundai, Sarah Decoteau, 38, of Dawsonville, was produced dead after being transported by Life Flight to an area hospital.
"A 2003 Honda Accord was traveling south on Bannister Road while a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was traveling northbound," the release said. "For reasons undetermined at this point, the Honda crossed into the northbound lane striking the Hyundai."
According to the release, the driver of the Hyundai was transported to a local hospital "with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries" and a 14-year-old passenger in the Honda was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
"Investigators noted that the two victims of this crash were not wearing their seatbelts and the two survivors were," the release said.
The wreck remains under investigation by the FCSO's Traffic Specialist Unit.
Tuesday's crash is the second wreck with fataltities in less than a week after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Peachtree Parkway while assisting with another wreck on Friday, March 18.