Two members of Cumming Police Department recall time on Atlanta homicide unit for ‘Atlanta Justice’ TV series

Cumming Police Department’s Sgt. Nicole Esquilin and Capt. JD Stephens have a lot of stories from their time as partners on the Atlanta Homicide unit, and recently, they’ve been sharing those stories with the whole country.

Esquilin, Stephens and several of the murders they investigated were recently highlighted on Investigation Discovery’s ‘Atlanta Justice,’ which just wrapped up its first six-episode season.

“Homicide is probably one of the most rewarding jobs you’ll ever have because we work for the families,” Stephens said. “And in the show, you’ll see me, and I said, ‘Hey failure is not an option.’”

The series features interviews with Esquilin, Stephens and Atlanta prosecutors going through the details of crimes, the backstories of their victims and what went into solving the cases as actors recreate some of those scenes.

Esquilin said she has worked on a few series before dealing with crimes in Atlanta and was working on another show when producers approached her about ‘Atlanta Justice,’ and she asked Stephens to join.

In the beginning, both Esquilin and Stephens said they had doubts about doing the show, with concerns that it might come off “Hollywoodized” or focusing on them as detectives rather than the victims or the team effort that goes into an arrest.

“I feel like we had so many great homicide detectives that never got the recognition because it’s really a thankless job,” Esquilin said, “and I really wanted to highlight that we had one of the best clear-up rates in the U.S. and wanted to highlight all of the good detectives.”

Stephens said he doesn’t usually watch police shows but was happy with the final product.

“I think how the show portrays the victims and how we work for them – not the mayor, not the chief, not the police department – but our community is what I wanted to portray,” he said.

“I feel the same way. I feel like the show was done with class and professionalism, which was obviously our biggest concern,” Esquilin continued. “I didn’t want it to look cheesy. I didn’t want it to be about us.”

Stephens started at the APD in 1998, where he was first served on patrol, the Red Dog drug unit and undercover narcotics before serving from 1998 to 2010 on the homicide unit. After leaving homicide, he spent 10 years with the FBI’s violent crime task force.

During both the interview and the show, Stephens stressed the significance of the bond between the investigator and the family of the victim to who they have to deliver the news.

“You’ve always got to remember this, when you go to that family’s house and you knock on that door, you’re about to deliver the worst news that they’re going to get in their life,” he said. “There is no worse news you are going to get than you lost a loved one, you lost a child, and it’s not an accident, it’s a murder.”

He said that connection can mean late-night phone calls when family members can’t sleep, helping them deal with the tragedy and, even during the filming of the show, them calling to make sure they could take part in the show.

In an incident covered in one of the episodes, a teenager was killed on her 17th birthday, and Stephens had to give the news to the family.

He recalled that the victims’ father told him, “’you won’t solve this because y’all don’t care about us, and that broke my heart.”

When an arrest was finally made, Stephens said he and the father shook hands.

Stephens said he not only got emotional recounting the murder on the show but also when he saw the episode for the first time and the father spoke.

“The night of the show, I’m laying in bed with my wife watching it, and it shows him start talking about me on the show, and I started crying,” he said. “I’m a 54-year-old man, and I started crying over something that happened back then because I’ve seen the hurt.”

