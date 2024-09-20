By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Victim airlifted from crash scene in south Forsyth County
09202024AIRLIFT
The intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Majors Road was shut down on Friday, Sept. 20 while crews worked to clear the crash scene. - photo by Daniel Dotson
One person was airlifted from the scene of a crash on Friday morning in south Forsyth County, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.