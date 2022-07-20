Federal court upholds Georgia 'heartbeat abortion law

ATLANTA – The 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals upheld Georgia’s “heartbeat” abortion law Wednesday, finding the ban on abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat at around six weeks is legal.

The victory for Gov. Brian Kemp and other pro-life Georgians was made possible by last month’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overruled Roe v. Wade and found that there is no constitutional right to abortion.

The law is expected to take effect about a month from now, according to a press release from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), one of the groups that challenged the law.