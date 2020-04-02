Governor issues order detailing shelter-in-place rules

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



The governor's office has released the details of the public order to shelter-in-place.

The order compels Georgians to practice social distancing while allowing for travel for several purposes including to purchase food and medicine and allows many businesses to remain open as long they comply with social distancing restrictions. It also defines what businesses must do to protect workers and defines how the order may be enforced.

This story will be updated.

You can read the full order here: Shelter-in-place order