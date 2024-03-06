The Forsyth County Board of Education may gain the power to levy fees on developers to help fund future education facilities and infrastructure.
‘It is crucial that we alleviate the strain on our infrastructure and essential services.’ Senate bill may lead to school impact fees in Forsyth County
