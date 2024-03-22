ATLANTA – Legislation containing the most significant reforms in decades to Georgia’s law governing hospital construction and new medical services is on its way to Gov. Brian Kemp.
CON overhaul gains final passage in General Assembly
Latest
-
Georgia lawmakers may be close to deal to limit rise in property tax bills
-
Forsyth County delegation welcomes seniors to Capitol
-
Bills from these Forsyth County legislators made it through Crossover Day
-
‘It is crucial that we alleviate the strain on our infrastructure and essential services.’ Senate bill may lead to school impact fees in Forsyth County