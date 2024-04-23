Kemp signs private-school vouchers bill into law Governor Brian Kemp at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, Ga. as he signed several bills into law to bolster Georgia’s education system. Photo courtesy of Georgia House of Representatives ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed a private-school vouchers bill Tuesday, culminating a fight Republicans have waged for years to give students in low-performing schools another option. Latest CON overhaul gains final passage in General Assembly Georgia lawmakers may be close to deal to limit rise in property tax bills Forsyth County delegation welcomes seniors to Capitol Bills from these Forsyth County legislators made it through Crossover Day