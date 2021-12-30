Kemp commits $100 million to fight newest COVID-19 surge

Georgia is throwing money and manpower at the latest surge in coronavirus.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that the state will spend $100 million to put up to 1,000 additional healthcare workers on the job battling the spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant.

Up to 200 Georgia National Guard troops also will be deployed beginning Jan. 3, Kemp said during an impromptu news conference. Half of those 200 will be sent to hospitals, while 96 will be assigned to help staff testing sites across the state-operated by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH).

The actions the governor announced came one day after the state set a record with 13,670 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or likely cases detected by positive antigen rapid tests.

Despite the surge, Kemp vowed not to shut down the state’s economy with the kinds of restrictions imposed during the pandemic’s early days in March of last year.

“I will absolutely not be implementing any measures that shutter businesses or divide the vaccinated from the unvaccinated or the masked from the unmasked,” he said. “It is time to trust our citizens to do what’s right for themselves and their families.”



