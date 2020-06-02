‘Whatever is necessary’: Kemp warns keep protests peaceful or face force

By Beau Evans

Capitol Beat News Service

Gov. Brian Kemp warned Tuesday state authorities are prepared to do “whatever is necessary to keep the peace” as protests against police brutality and racial injustice continue across Georgia.

The governor and the state public health commissioner, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, also heeded protesters and law enforcement in protest areas like Atlanta to be mindful of their exposure to coronavirus and seek testing if they have been involved with large groups.

At a news conference Tuesday, Kemp said he understood the anger expressed in protests since Friday over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a white officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes during an arrest last week in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

But the governor also stressed he will not tolerate acts of violence and property destruction as protesting is poised to continue this week, particularly amid intelligence reports from state investigators who have identified members out-of-state extremist groups that have infiltrated demonstrating crowds.

“If those people who are unruly out there think that we will lay down and we will quit, you are in the wrong state,” Kemp said Tuesday.

“We have to have people who follow the law,” Kemp added. “And when you don’t, it puts us in a bad spot.”