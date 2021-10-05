Clearing begins for interchange project at Ga. 400, McGinnis Ferry

Work on a major Ga. 400 project is expected to start this week.
According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation, site clearing for a planned new interchange on Ga. 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road began on Monday, Oct. 4.
The project will include 1.5 miles of road widening and construction for interchange improvements, construction of a bridge and approaches over Ga. 400 and construction for the new, full-diamond interchange at McGinnis Ferry.
“The diverging diamond configuration provides an efficient solution to the current issue of heavy left-turn volumes currently experienced at the interchange,” the release said. “It will allow traffic to cross to the opposite side on both sides of the bridge, allowing free-flowing left turns onto [Ga.] 400. This will eliminate current back-ups in the left-turn lanes at the signals, accommodating the high left-turn volume but with fewer lanes.”
The work will also include the installation of intersection video detection systems (VDS) for Forsyth and Fulton counties.
Per the release, the project is expected to be completed by Spring 2024.
As work continues, drivers are advised to reduce speeds while traveling through the work zone.
The project is expected to cost $30 million from bond and state funds and will also tie into the McGinnis Ferry widening project.
Nearby, a Forsyth County project is in the works to widen McGinnis Ferry 4.6 miles from Sargent Road to Union Hill Road. The project includes widening the road to two new lanes in each direction with a 20-foot-wide raised median, a 16-foot-wide urban shoulder with a 10-foot-wide multi-use path on the north side and a 12-foot-wide urban shoulder with a six-foot sidewalk on the south.
The project is expected to start in winter 2022 and is being paid for with SPLOST and transportation bond funds. It is expected to cost about $27 million.