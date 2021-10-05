Clearing begins for interchange project at Ga. 400, McGinnis Ferry

Work on a major Ga. 400 project is expected to start this week.

According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation, site clearing for a planned new interchange on Ga. 400 at McGinnis Ferry Road began on Monday, Oct. 4.

The project will include 1.5 miles of road widening and construction for interchange improvements, construction of a bridge and approaches over Ga. 400 and construction for the new, full-diamond interchange at McGinnis Ferry.

“The diverging diamond configuration provides an efficient solution to the current issue of heavy left-turn volumes currently experienced at the interchange,” the release said. “It will allow traffic to cross to the opposite side on both sides of the bridge, allowing free-flowing left turns onto [Ga.] 400. This will eliminate current back-ups in the left-turn lanes at the signals, accommodating the high left-turn volume but with fewer lanes.”



