Expect delays along this Forsyth County roadway

A road widening project began this week along Old Atlanta Road in Forsyth County.
Road work started on the morning of Monday, May 8, for a widening project spanning 3.1 miles of Old Atlanta Road, from James Burgess Road to St. Marlo Country Club Parkway.
Motorists can expect delays as trucks enter and exit the roadway.
Fieldwork and tree clearing are expected to continue for approximately four to six months.
Features of the widening project will include an additional lane in each direction, a 20-foot-wide median, a sidewalk and a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail.