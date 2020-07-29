Forsyth County officially takes over Post Road

At a work session on Tuesday, Forsyth County Commissioners approved a resolution designating the road as part of the county system. The change means Post Road will no longer be known as Hwy. 371.

“This is a resolution where the board of commissioners would designate former State Route 371 as Post Road and bring it into the Forsyth County roadways system for purposes of maintenance, acceptance as it will become property of the county,” said County Attorney Ken Jarrard.

BOC Chairwoman Laura Semanson said one of the county’s biggest concerns since learning about GDOT’s plans for the road earlier this year was making sure state funding for projects on Post Road would still be paid for.

“Those discussions are continuing even this week with respect to their interest in helping us get that road funded for the planned improvements, as well as moved up [on the timeline],” Semanson said.