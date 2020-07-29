Forsyth County officially takes over Post Road

At a work session on Tuesday, Forsyth County Commissioners approved a resolution designating the road as part of the county system. The change means Post Road will no longer be known as Hwy. 371.
“This is a resolution where the board of commissioners would designate former State Route 371 as Post Road and bring it into the Forsyth County roadways system for purposes of maintenance, acceptance as it will become property of the county,” said County Attorney Ken Jarrard.
BOC Chairwoman Laura Semanson said one of the county’s biggest concerns since learning about GDOT’s plans for the road earlier this year was making sure state funding for projects on Post Road would still be paid for.
“Those discussions are continuing even this week with respect to their interest in helping us get that road funded for the planned improvements, as well as moved up [on the timeline],” Semanson said.
District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent said that state Sen. Greg Dolezal and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan have had “positive conversations” about the funding, and Semanson said the discussions were going in a positive direction.
Engineering Director John Cunard said the change would mean updating some internal information.
“We’ll have to update our road database and have GIS update the maps, so any documents we have with State Route 371 will be updated to reflect Post Road being a county road and not a state route,” he said.
Safety and the county taking over Post Road have been big topics in the last year.
In January, commissioners approved a resolution waiting 45 days for the county to take over the road and to do emergency repairs during that time.
In a letter sent to Chairwoman Laura Semanson in November, GDOT Commissioner Russell McMurry said the road “no longer warrants being in the state highway system.”
In March, commissioners approved a construction bid to install a traffic signal and pedestrian walkway at the intersection of Post Road and Pittman and Edenbrooke roads to Carlson Construction Services, LLC for about $105,000.
Post Road received renewed attention following an August 2019 accident involving 16-year-old Zoe Ordway, who was seriously injured when making a left turn from Bentley Road onto Post Road on her way to school that morning.
County, state and law enforcement officials held a town hall in October of 2019 to discuss issues with nearby residents. At the time, residents were also in favor of widening the road, and some said they wanted to see the road move under the county’s purview.
Post Road went under state control in the early ‘90s but was switched back soon after due to complaints from the community at the time.
In October, commissioners also requested that the speed limit on the road be reduced from 40 mph to 30 mph for school zones.
County officials said if commissioners did not sign an agreement taking over the road, essentially no one would control it.
Post Road is slated to be widened from two to four lanes between Hwy. 9 and Hwy. 20, with the first phase of work scheduled to start in 2028 and the second phase in 2035.