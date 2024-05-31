By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Ga. 400 interchange named in memory of family members killed in 1998 wreck
05312024LAWHORNE
Family, loved ones and elected officials were on hand for a dedication of the Lawhorne Memorial Intersection, named in memory of three family members killed in a 1998 crash, at Ga. 400 and Settingdown Circle on Thursday, May 30. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
A Ga. 400 intersection has a new name in memory of three family members killed in a crash at the location more than 25 years ago.