By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Improvements to these roadways and intersections are outlined in Forsyth County’s Transportation Plan update
08052024TRANSPORTATION PLAN
Improvements to SR 369 are included in the 2024 Comprehensive Transportation Plan update. - photo by FCN file photo
Traffic congestion and road capacity are highlighted as Forsyth County’s primary transportation concerns in the recently adopted Comprehensive Transportation Plan update.