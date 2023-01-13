Two road projects continuing forward. Here's the details

In order to keep up with current and future growth in Forsyth County, local and state officials have been working together to widen roads, install roundabouts and interchanges and create new connector roads.

At a recent Board of Commissioners work session on Tuesday, Jan. 10, commissioners unanimously moved to authorize county staff to apply for the Georgia Department of Transportation Infrastructure Bank Grant to help fund the McGinnis Ferry Road widening project.

The county could receive $1.5 million from GDOT if accepted, which would help cover a portion of the estimated $60 million project.

In March 2022, commissioners approved condemning more than $6.3 million in 32 different right-of-way acquisitions for the project.

The project will include the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road for 4.6 miles from Sargent Road to Union Hill Road with two new lanes in each direction, a raised median and sidewalks. It is being funded by SPLOST and transportation bond funds.

In other transportation news, commissioners also approved directing county staff to send requests to GDOT for traffic signals connected to the Hwy. 369 widening and Ga. 400 interchange.

While the traffic lights along Hwy. 369 have been installed, they have not yet been turned on.