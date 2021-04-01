Vehicle emissions test temporarily waived due to system outage

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division, or EPD, learned of a widespread system outage on March 30 affecting the transmission of information to and from vehicle emissions inspection stations in Georgia.

In response, the EPD has temporarily waived the emissions inspection requirement for any vehicle that is registered or for which a registration is renewed on or after March 30, 2021 until further notice.

The waiver applies only to the emissions inspection component of vehicle registration.

Motorists granted the emissions test waiver must still provide all other necessary registration documentation, meet insurance requirements, and comply with all other state rules and regulations regarding the vehicle.

As soon as the Vehicle Emissions Inspection and Maintenance Program’s functionality has been restored, emissions testing will be required as normal, according to a release from the Department of Revenue.

The EPD will terminate the waiver as soon as the system has been restored.

Motor vehicle owners with a valid emissions test can renew registration online at dor.georgia.gov/motor-vehicles, their county tag office, or at a kiosk location.

