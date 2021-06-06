When next lane closures will happen for Browns Bridge project

Bridgework will close single lanes on Browns Bridge Road/Ga. 369 the first full week of June.

Closures will be 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 7-11 between mile post 19 in Forsyth County and mile post 1 in Hall County, according to a news release from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Closures will allow a contractor to install structures to control and filtrate storm water runoff. Workers also are continuing paving and grading work while removing the existing bridge.

Motorists will experience delays traveling through the project, according to GDOT.

A new two-lane, 0.8-mile bridge crosses Lake Lanier, and the existing bridge is being removed.

The project is expected to be completed this month.

This release originally published in our sister paper the Gainesville Time.