Flash flood watch, river flood warning issued for Forsyth County throughout week

The National Weather Service, NWS, has issued a flash flood watch until 2 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 7 and river flood warning until 11:26 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 9 in Forsyth County.

"Rounds of moderate to heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms are expected through early Thursday morning," the NWS said. "Widespread additional rainfall totals of two to four inches are forecast across the [flash flood] watch area."



According to the NWS, at 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, the Big Creek in south Forsyth stage was 3.9 feet and rising. Flood stage is at 7 feet.

"The river is expected to rise above flood stage late [Thursday] to a crest of 7.7 feet early Friday morning," the NWS said. "It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning."

With minor flooding, the NWS says that water could expand into woodlands and fields along the creek near Cumming and through south Forsyth County.

The NWS is expecting that portions of the Big Creek Greenway will "have minor flooding with 1-2 feet of water," and that "most of the walking and biking paths will be closed."

As rainwater accumulates on the ground, the NWS encourages people to remember that "over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle is driven into hazardous flood water."

"When you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around; don't drown."