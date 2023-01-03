Forsyth County, other counties under tornado watch

Forsyth County and other areas of Georgia and Alabama are currently under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.
According to the NWS, the area will be under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Forsyth County is expected to see heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening, and the watch includes possible tornadoes, scattered wind gusts of up to 70 MPH and up to quarter-sized hail.
“Several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia starting this afternoon,” the NWS said in a release. “Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through. Severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning.”
At about 12:30 on Tuesday, NWS officials said in a social media post that “strong to severe thunderstorms over Alabama will continue to push eastward this afternoon.”
The storm is expected to continue through Wednesday morning.
“Showers and thunderstorms will continue across north and central Georgia Wednesday morning and afternoon ahead of an advancing cold front,” the release said. “Several storms could become strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning. Locally heavy rainfall could lead to localized flash flooding and river flooding concerns.”