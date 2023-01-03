Forsyth County, other counties under tornado watch

Forsyth County and other areas of Georgia and Alabama are currently under a tornado watch, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.

According to the NWS, the area will be under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Forsyth County is expected to see heavy rainfall on Tuesday evening, and the watch includes possible tornadoes, scattered wind gusts of up to 70 MPH and up to quarter-sized hail.

“Several waves of showers and thunderstorms are expected across north and central Georgia starting this afternoon,” the NWS said in a release. “Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through. Severe storms that develop will be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, brief tornadoes, and frequent lightning.”