Forsyth County Schools announces 2 hour delay for Tuesday

Forsyth County Schools announced there will be a two-hour delay to the start of the school day Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The announcement, posted to the district’s website, says the delay is “due to projected weather conditions.” Buses will run two hours later than their regular time, and lunch will still be served at school. Dismissal times will also not change from the regular schedule.

The delay also applies to district employees and school staff.

Winter weather is predicted to hit metro Atlanta and north Georgia starting Monday night and going into Tuesday morning. The Georgia Department of Transportation began treating the roadways ahead of the predicted weather Monday afternoon.