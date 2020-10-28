Forsyth County Schools closed tomorrow due to expected inclement weather

The Forsyth County School system has announced that all district schools will be closed tomorrow, Oct. 29, due to expected poor weather conditions.

FCS Communications Facilitator Hannah Samples said that Forsyth Virtual Academy will also be closed for the day as they expect “widespread power outages,” throughout the county. All extra-curricular activities and athletic practices and events are also cancelled.

Samples said FCS 240-day employees should still report to schools “if or when it is safe to travel.”

Forsyth County and other surrounding counties are expecting heavy rainfall and flooding both Wednesday and Thursday.