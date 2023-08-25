Forsyth County under heat advisory through weekend Forsyth County is under a heat advisory from Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City. It’s expected to be a hot weekend in Forsyth County, and experts are warning residents to take precautions against the heat. Latest UPDATE: Homes without power in Forsyth County following afternoon storms Forsyth County under severe thunderstorm watch How can you protect your pets and yourself from extreme heat? Here's where Forsyth County crews will and won't clean up storm damage