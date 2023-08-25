By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Forsyth County under heat advisory through weekend
08252023HEAT ADVISORY
Forsyth County is under a heat advisory from Friday, Aug. 25 through Sunday, Aug. 27, according to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City.
It’s expected to be a hot weekend in Forsyth County, and experts are warning residents to take precautions against the heat.