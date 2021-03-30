Forsyth County utility crews and vehicles assist city of Newnan following tornado

Forsyth County sent two utility trucks and two crews to assist in restoring power to the city of Newnan on Saturday, March 27, following a deadly tornado. Two Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department jet-vac trucks, along with two crews, were used to assist in resetting power poles in the ground and constructing power lines.



One of the crews returned to Forsyth County on Sunday with the second crew assisting with the restoration of power utilities until Monday. According to officials with the county, both crews reported devastation like they had never seen before.





