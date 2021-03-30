Forsyth County utility crews and vehicles assist city of Newnan following tornado

Forsyth County sent two utility trucks and two crews to assist in restoring power to the city of Newnan on Saturday, March 27, following a deadly tornado. Two Forsyth County Water & Sewer Department jet-vac trucks, along with two crews, were used to assist in resetting power poles in the ground and constructing power lines.
One of the crews returned to Forsyth County on Sunday with the second crew assisting with the restoration of power utilities until Monday. According to officials with the county, both crews reported devastation like they had never seen before.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday toured the wreckage left after a tornado tore through the city of Newnan and other parts of Coweta and Heard counties.
During a press conference at Newnan High School, one of the hardest-hit spots, Kemp said he was committed to helping the community recover, WXIA-TV reported.
“We are going to do everything in our power with the state resources that we have to help this community rebuild,” Kemp said. “But I have great hope and optimism that they (residents) will pull their bootstraps up and we will be there to help them rebuild and continue on.”
The National Weather Service rated the twister an EF-4 tornado and believes winds may have peaked at 170 mph (275 kph) early Friday morning. Houses and other structures had roofs torn off, large trees were completely uprooted — some homes were even moved off their foundations. One person was killed in the storm after experiencing a “medical emergency” while trapped inside their home buried under limbs and debris.
“It is a lot different than anything I’ve ever seen. Just total destruction in many places,” Kemp said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.