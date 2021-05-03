Forsyth, other metro counties under tornado watch

Forsyth County and other areas of central Georgia are under a tornado watch from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 3, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely across much of the area today,” the NWS said in a statement. “Some could be strong to isolated severe with hail up to one inch, damaging winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning as the primary threats. A brief tornado is also possible.”

Severe weather is also expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Scattered thunderstorms are again likely across much of the area for Tuesday and Tuesday night with another disturbance and frontal system,” the NWS release said. “Some could be strong to severe mainly late Tuesday afternoon into the overnight with damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, heavy rain and frequent lightning as the primary threats.

“While some isolated to scattered thunderstorms could occur on Wednesday as a front pushes southward, any strong to isolated severe potential should be limited to south and east central Georgia.”

No hazardous weather is expected Thursday through Saturday.

Forsyth County residents can sign up for emergency and weather alerts at the county government's website.

Alerts can be sent out via text, call or email for severe weather events like thunderstorm, flash flood and tornado warnings and other public safety issues.

Along with Forsyth, Baldwin, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Chattahoochee, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Crawford, Dekalb, Douglas, Fayette, Floyd, Fulton, Greene, Gwinnett, Hancock Haralson, Harris, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rockdale, Spalding, Talbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Troup, Upson, Walton, Warren and Wilkes counties are also under the tornado watch.